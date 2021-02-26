Baylor softball splits pair to open tourney

In the opener, Baylor’s offense gave Holman-Mansell and Judisch plenty of support in the Lady Bears’ 5-0 win.

Holman-Mansell (1-0) allowed one hit and two walks in five innings before Judisch gave up two hits in the final two innings to finish off Baylor’s win.

“Sid was juiced up,” Moore said. “We thought her speeds were way too high for her, and that’s fixable. I thought overall she stayed around 70 to 72 mph, and we want her around 67 to 68, and then to bring the heat occasionally when we want it. But man, how do you fault somebody that’s at home and hadn’t played forever, and they’re really juiced up to get out there and pitch?”

Dawson opened the first inning with a single off Meghan O’Neil (1-2) and moved to third on a pair of wild pitches before scoring on Binford’s single.

Lou Gilbert got things started for the Lady Bears in the third with a single before Binford reached on an error. They both scored when Bower doubled to right field to open up a 3-0 lead.

In the fourth inning, Emily Hott singled and scored when Dawson tripled to the right-field alley. Dawson scored Baylor’s fifth run on Gilbert’s single.

Baylor will face Lamar at 2:30 p.m. before playing Connecticut at 5 p.m. Saturday.

