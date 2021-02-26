Baylor softball splits pair to open tourney

With No. 21 Baylor on the verge of an opening-day sweep in the Lone Star State Invitational, Ole Miss unleashed the fury of its bats in the final innings.
Aynslie Furbush ripped a go-ahead two-run double while Autumn Gillespie and Paige Smith blasted solo homers as the Rebels scored seven runs in the sixth and seventh innings to overtake the Lady Bears, 10-4, Friday night at Getterman Stadium.
Baylor’s loss followed a 5-0 win over Connecticut as Sidney Holman-Mansell and Maren Judisch combined for a three-hitter.
Smith pounded a pair of solo homers and collected three hits while Jessica Puk finished with three hits and three RBIs to give the Rebels (6-5) a two-game sweep following a 7-0 win over Connecticut earlier Friday.
“Man, I’ve just got to tip my hat to Ole Miss,” said Baylor coach Glenn Moore. “The team they brought in here tonight, looking at their scouting reports and what we knew about them, I didn’t see the type of team that we faced tonight. We’ve just got to mature from it and tip our hat to a team that came in here and really played well.”
After the Lady Bears (3-2) erupted for four fourth-inning runs to take a 4-3 lead, the Rebels’ bats took over in the final two innings.
Reliever Aliyah Binford (1-1) got the Lady Bears out of a jam in the fifth by forcing two ground outs after Baylor starter Gia Rodoni walked a pair of batters.
But Binford couldn’t hold back the Rebels in the sixth. After Mikayla Allee and Sydney Gutierrez walked, Furbush ripped a two-run double down the right-field line to give Ole Miss a 5-4 lead.
It got worse for the Lady Bears in the seventh as Gillespie and Smith pounded back-to-back solo homers over the left-field fence off Judisch.
Baylor hoped Holman-Mansell could stop the bleeding, but Jones hit a run-scoring single and Puk blooped a two-run double to right field to open up a 10-4 lead.
“It was frustrating to see the end,” Moore said. “I was probably most frustrated with the fact not that we lost the game, but how we fell apart there the last inning.”
Savannah Diederich (3-3) went the distance for the Rebels as she scattered six hits and two walks.
The Rebels set themselves up for a win by taking an early 3-0 lead. Ole Miss scored solo runs in three straight innings as Smith blasted a homer in the second inning, Puk drilled a run-scoring single in the third, and Allee hit an RBI-double in the fourth.
But after Diederich shut out the Lady Bears through three innings, they broke through for four in the fourth to take a 4-3 lead.
Nicky Dawson and Binford singled before Diederich intentionally walked hot hitting Josie Bower with two outs. But the move didn’t pay off as Ana Watson and Hannah Thompson lashed two-run singles.
In the opener, Baylor’s offense gave Holman-Mansell and Judisch plenty of support in the Lady Bears’ 5-0 win.
Holman-Mansell (1-0) allowed one hit and two walks in five innings before Judisch gave up two hits in the final two innings to finish off Baylor’s win.
“Sid was juiced up,” Moore said. “We thought her speeds were way too high for her, and that’s fixable. I thought overall she stayed around 70 to 72 mph, and we want her around 67 to 68, and then to bring the heat occasionally when we want it. But man, how do you fault somebody that’s at home and hadn’t played forever, and they’re really juiced up to get out there and pitch?”
Dawson opened the first inning with a single off Meghan O’Neil (1-2) and moved to third on a pair of wild pitches before scoring on Binford’s single.
Lou Gilbert got things started for the Lady Bears in the third with a single before Binford reached on an error. They both scored when Bower doubled to right field to open up a 3-0 lead.
In the fourth inning, Emily Hott singled and scored when Dawson tripled to the right-field alley. Dawson scored Baylor’s fifth run on Gilbert’s single.
Baylor will face Lamar at 2:30 p.m. before playing Connecticut at 5 p.m. Saturday.