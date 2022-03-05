 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baylor softball splits with A&M-Corpus Christi

  • 0

Emily Hott ripped a run-scoring double and McKenzie Wilson hit a run-scoring single to spark a three-run sixth inning as Baylor rallied for a 5-3 win for a doubleheader split with Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Saturday at Getterman Stadium.

The Islanders won the first game, 2-1, as Denay Smith threw a six-hitter. Monee Montilla hit a run-scoring single in a two-run fifth off Baylor starter Darina Orme.

In the second game, Kaci West allowed seven hits, two walks and an earned run for the Bears in 5.1 innings while Aliyah Binford (3-2) got the win after pitching 1.2 hitless innings.

Baylor is 11-6 while the Islanders are 10-12.

