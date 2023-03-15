Dariana Orme threw a two-hitter and collected nine strikeouts as No. 21 Baylor shut out South Dakota State, 3-0, following a 5-2 loss to the Jackrabbits in the first game of the doubleheader on Wednesday at Getterman Stadium.

Shay Govan blasted her sixth homer of the season in the fifth inning for the Bears (19-5), which snapped a three-game losing streak. Emily Hott hit a run-scoring single in the first inning and Taylor Strain drilled a run-scoring single in the third off Shannon Lasey (6-5).

In the first game, South Dakota State (15-12) scored four third-inning runs. Orme (8-2) walked Mia Jarecki and Emma Osmundson before Rozelyn Carrillo loaded the bases with a single off reliever RyLee Crandall.

Crandall then walked Alexa Williams and Alli Boyle to bring across runs. After Allison Yoder scored a run with a sacrifice fly, Crandall walked Carrillo to bring in the fourth run of the inning.

The Bears scored their only two runs against Tori Kniesche (9-3) in the sixth when Hott was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to bring in Presleigh Pilon before Sydney Collazos hit a run-scoring single.