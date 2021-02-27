Baylor softball splits with Lamar again, now 2-2

The Baylor softball team has been talking for weeks about its offensive potential.

The No. 21 Lady Bears showed they have an abundance of it Saturday afternoon when they exploded for a 10-0 run-rule win over Lamar in the Lone Star State Invitational at Getterman Stadium.

But with Connecticut unleashing a 10-hit attack, Baylor dropped a 7-3 decision in the second game of the day to even its record at 2-2 in the tournament.

Baylor (4-3) will conclude the tournament against No. 25 Mississippi State at 11 a.m. Sunday.

After Goose McGlaun drilled a two-run double in the first inning off Hannah Williams (0-2), the Lady Bears erupted for eight second-inning runs against Lamar.

Taylor Ellis doubled to open the inning followed by freshman Sydney Callazos’ bunt single. Nicky Dawson brought in the first two runs of the inning with a two-run triple. Later in the inning, Ellis notched her second hit with a two-run single.

Baylor freshman Maren Judisch (1-0) picked up her first college win as she went the distance and scattered six hits and two walks in the five-inning game.