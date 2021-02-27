Baylor softball splits with Lamar again, now 2-2

The Baylor softball team has been talking for weeks about its offensive potential.
The No. 21 Lady Bears showed they have an abundance of it Saturday afternoon when they exploded for a 10-0 run-rule win over Lamar in the Lone Star State Invitational at Getterman Stadium.
But with Connecticut unleashing a 10-hit attack, Baylor dropped a 7-3 decision in the second game of the day to even its record at 2-2 in the tournament.
Baylor (4-3) will conclude the tournament against No. 25 Mississippi State at 11 a.m. Sunday.
After Goose McGlaun drilled a two-run double in the first inning off Hannah Williams (0-2), the Lady Bears erupted for eight second-inning runs against Lamar.
Taylor Ellis doubled to open the inning followed by freshman Sydney Callazos’ bunt single. Nicky Dawson brought in the first two runs of the inning with a two-run triple. Later in the inning, Ellis notched her second hit with a two-run single.
Baylor freshman Maren Judisch (1-0) picked up her first college win as she went the distance and scattered six hits and two walks in the five-inning game.
However, the Lady Bears couldn’t produce offensively at the same rate as Connecticut pulled off the win after dropping a 5-0 decision to Baylor on Friday.
The Huskies (5-4) jumped out to a 2-0 lead after the first two innings as Jana Sanden hit a run-scoring single off Gia Rodoni in the first inning and Briana Marcelino pounded a solo homer in the second.
After Ana Watson hit a run-scoring single for Baylor in the fourth, Sanden ripped a run-scoring double to highlight Connecticut’s two-run fifth to take a 4-1 lead.
Baylor rallied with McGlaun’s run-scoring double in the fifth and Ellis’ run-scoring single in the sixth, but Marcelino gave the Huskies a 5-3 lead with a run-scoring single in the seventh.
With Lauren Benson’s two-run single, the Huskies stretched their lead to 7-3.