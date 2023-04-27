With the regular season winding down to two Big 12 weekend series, No. 18 Baylor still has dreams of hosting its first NCAA regional since 2017.

The Bears need a strong finish to stay in the conversation for one of the 16 coveted host sites.

That begins with this weekend’s three-game series against Iowa State in Ames with Friday’s first pitch set for 4 p.m. followed by Saturday’s 2 p.m. game and Sunday’s noon finale.

A sweep of the Cyclones (19-27, 2-10) would go a long way for the Bears (35-13, 4-8) with only next weekend’s three-game series against No. 5 Texas remaining.

“We’ve got to win up here for sure,” said Baylor coach Glenn Moore. “I think we need to win four or five more games, whether that includes the (Big 12) tournament or taking a couple from Texas and a couple here, I don’t know. But I think we still have some work to do.”

After three straight shutout losses against No. 1 Oklahoma last weekend at Getterman Stadium, the Bears should find more offensive punch against an Iowa State pitching staff that ranks sixth out of seven Big 12 teams with a 3.77 ERA.

The Bears certainly have the potential for a strong offensive showing against Iowa State after exploding for 32 runs in winning two of three games in windswept Lubbock on April 14-16.

“Their park is similar to how Texas Tech’s park plays like in Lubbock,” Moore said. “Anything can happen. It can go in our favor or it can go against us. But we’ve got to deal with whatever elements we have and make sure we continue to do the things this team does really well, which is playing Baylor softball and not against the opponent.”

The Bears will have plenty of motivation after dropping two of three games against the Cyclones last season at Getterman Stadium in a key series that played a big part in Baylor failing to reach the NCAA Tournament.

Though the Cyclones rank last in the league with a .240 batting average, they have some dangerous threats in their lineup like Milaysia Ochoa with a .329 batting average, 11 homers and 25 RBIs and Mikayla Ramos with a .297 average, four homers and 20 RBIs.

“We always talk about that Iowa State’s record doesn’t really hold up to what they are as a team,” said Baylor designated hitter Josie Bower. “And we know that, especially from last year. We don’t take anybody lightly in the Big 12 because, in my opinion, it’s one of the hardest conferences in the country.”

The Bears snapped their three-game scoreless streak with Wednesday's 3-0 win over Texas State in a five-inning game that was shortened due to inclement weather.

Shay Govan blasted her 10th homer of the season with a solo shot in the first inning and hit run-scoring double in the third inning. The first baseman leads the Bears with a .398 batting average, 10 homers, 45 RBIs and a .532 on-base percentage.

“Obviously, she likes to hit home runs, so it was good for all of us,” Moore said. “She’s a special hitter, as we know, and to get to that double-digit mark in home runs was one of her goals.”