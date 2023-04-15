LUBBOCK — No. 18 Baylor softball banged out a 16-11 win over Texas Tech Saturday afternoon at Rocky Johnson Field.

RyLee Crandall earned the win for the Bears (32-10, 3-5) while Sage Hoover took the loss for the Red Raiders (29-16, 3-8).

Ana Watson went 1-for-3 but her lone hit came in the form of a grand slam to left center in the seventh inning to wrap up the Baylor bombing. Similarly, Shaylon Govan put the Bears on the board with a three-run homer in the first as her lone hit.

McKenzie Wilson and Sydney Collazos each had 3-for-4 days while Emily Hott and Kaci West added two hits each.

Baylor put up four-spots in the first two inning to take an 8-2 lead into the third. Tech responded with three runs in the third and three in the fourth to tie the game. The Bears got back ahead with two in the top of the fifth and TTU cut it to a one-run deficit in the bottom of the inning.

Baylor added a run in the top of the sixth and Texas Tech answered with two more runs to even out the score once more. The Bears put out five runs in the seventh and Dariana Orme relieved Crandall with two outs in the bottom of the inning to keep Tech from coming back.

The rubber match between Baylor and TTU is set for noon Sunday in Lubbock.