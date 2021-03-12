Baylor softball sweeps pair

PHOENIX, Ariz.-- Goose McGlaun, Zadie LaValley and Ana Watson slugged homers as Baylor swept Northern Illinois and Grand Canyon on Friday during the first day of the Lopes Up Classic.

McGlaun led off the bottom of the seventh with a walk-off homer to give the Lady Bears a 3-2 win over Northern Illinois in the opener.

Sidney Holman-Mansell (4-0) threw a four-hitter and collected seven strikeouts to get the win for Baylor (12-4).

In the second game, LaValley lifted a two-run homer in the second inning while Watson drilled a three-run homer in the fourth to lead Baylor to a 12-1 win over Grand Canyon in five innings.

Gia Rodoni (4-3) allowed six hits and struck out four in four innings to pick up the win. Baylor will face Northern Illinois at noon and Grand Canyon at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.