Baylor softball sweeps Tarleton

Baylor got strong starting pitching performances from Dariana Orme and Kaci West to sweep a doubleheader against Tarleton State on Tuesday night at Getterman Stadium.

In Baylor's 5-1 opening win, Orme (6-6) allowed two hits, no runs and struck out six in five innings before Rachel Hertenberger pitched the final two innings.

West hit a run-scoring double in the fourth inning and Emry McDonough drilled a two-run single in the fifth for the Bears (17-10).

In a 7-1 win in the second game, West (4-1) allowed six hits, two walks and a run in five innings. Taylor Strain hit a two-run double while Aliyah Binford contributed a two-run single.

Baylor will open Big 12 play against No. 1 Oklahoma with a three-game series Friday through Sunday in Norman.