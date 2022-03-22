 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Baylor softball sweeps Tarleton

  • 0

Baylor got strong starting pitching performances from Dariana Orme and Kaci West to sweep a doubleheader against Tarleton State on Tuesday night at Getterman Stadium.

In Baylor's 5-1 opening win, Orme (6-6) allowed two hits, no runs and struck out six in five innings before Rachel Hertenberger pitched the final two innings.

West hit a run-scoring double in the fourth inning and Emry McDonough drilled a two-run single in the fifth for the Bears (17-10).

In a 7-1 win in the second game, West (4-1) allowed six hits, two walks and a run in five innings. Taylor Strain hit a two-run double while Aliyah Binford contributed a two-run single.

Baylor will open Big 12 play against No. 1 Oklahoma with a three-game series Friday through Sunday in Norman.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

US demands Russia allow access to detained Brittney Griner

US demands Russia allow access to detained Brittney Griner

The United States stepped up its push Friday for consular access to Brittney Griner, the WNBA star who is detained in Russia on allegations of drug smuggling, as a member of a Russian state-backed prison monitoring group said Griner was faring well behind bars.

Watch Now: Related Video

Phil Mickelson to miss Masters for first time in 28 years

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert