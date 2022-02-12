Baylor softball sweeps two games

NATCHITOCHES, La. – Baylor got an outstanding pitching performance from Aliyah Binford and solid hitting throughout the lineup to win a pair of games Saturday at the Lady Demon Classic.

In a 5-0 win over Northwestern State, Binford allowed two hits and a walk while striking out 11 in seven innings. Binford helped her cause by hitting a run-scoring double in the first inning before Sydney Callazos lifted a solo homer in the sixth inning.

The Bears beat Tennessee-Chattanooga, 10-5, as they erupted for five fourth-inning runs as Callazos and Campbell Selman drilled run-scoring doubles. Emily Hott slugged a solo homer in the sixth.

Rachel Hertenberger gave up seven hits and three earned runs in 4.2 innings to get the win. Baylor (3-0) will go for a four-game sweep in the tournament when it faces Arkansas-Pine Bluff at 11 a.m. Sunday.

