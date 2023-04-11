Baylor edged out the Ragin’ Cajuns 2-1 Tuesday night at Getterman Stadium.

Big 12 Pitcher of the Week Dariana Orme (13-4) earned her 13th win of the season, tossing a complete game, allowing four hits and a run while striking out four. Emily Hott and Sydney Collazos each had 2-for-3 nights at the plate.

Louisiana reliever Meghan Schorman(11-5) took the loss, giving up the opening run in the third inning. Collazos put the Bears in the lead with an RBI single in the third to score McKenzie Wilson.

A solo home run by UL’s Laney Credeur in the top of the fourth tied up the game but Hott answered with her second home run of the season in the bottom of the inning.

Baylor takes on Abilene Christian at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Poly Wells Field in Abilene.