Baylor softball takes two in Louisiana Tech Invitational

RUSTON, La. -- Gia Rodoni threw a seven-hitter as Baylor knocked off Louisiana Tech, 3-1, for its second win Saturday in the Louisiana Tech Invitational.

In the first game, the Lady Bears rolled to a 5-1 win over Tarleton State as Maddison Kettler, Josie Bower and Aliyah Binford collected two hits apiece.

Binford also picked up the save as she allowed two hits and an unearned run in three innings after relieving Baylor starter Sidney Holman-Mansell (3-0), who allowed four hits and a walk in four innings.

In the win over Louisiana Tech, Baylor (8-3) scored all three runs in the fifth as Zadie LaValley hit a run-scoring single and Ana Watson drilled a two-run double. Rodoni collected nine strikeouts to improve to 3-2.

Baylor will conclude the tournament Sunday with games against Louisiana Tech at 11 a.m. and Tarleton State at 1:30 p.m.

