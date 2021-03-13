Baylor softball takes two more at Lopes Up Classic

PHOENIX, Ariz. — Aliyah Binford, Lou Gilbert and Hannah Smith slugged homers as Baylor romped to a 12-2 win over Grand Canyon on Saturday to complete a four-game sweep in the Lopes Up Classic.

Binford finished with three hits and five RBIs and also picked up the win as she allowed six hits and an earned run in four innings to improve to 3-1 for the season.

The Lady Bears (14-4) opened Saturday with an 8-1 win over Northern Illinois as freshman Maren Judisch (3-0) threw a five-hitter while Josie Bower, Taylor Ellis and Maddison Kettler collected two RBIs apiece.

On Friday, the Lady Bears beat both Northern Illinois and Grand Canyon, and will play No. 9 Arizona State at noon Sunday in Tempe. The Sun Devils knocked off the Lady Bears, 7-4, on Thursday.