Baylor softball team relying on youth with ‘hungry team’

“McKenzie Wilson has the potential to be one of the best we’ve had here,” Moore said. “I don’t want to put too much on her shoulders, but she certainly has the head, she has the ability, she’s going to be exciting, she’s going to be a fan favorite.”

Wilson is looking forward to propelling the offense with her speed and creating havoc for opposing teams.

“I think I bring a lot of speed to the team," Wilson said. "And obviously speed is something you can’t really teach, you have it or you don’t. With me, I think you’re going to see a lot of stolen bases and I think it’s always fun to watch someone who plays with a little bit of a speed. Whether it’s hitting, slapping, bunting, I’m always going to keep the defense on their toes kind of wondering, ‘Oh, what is she going to do next’ type of thing.”

Baylor lost its top returning hitter when outfielder Lou Gilbert transferred to Texas for the spring semester. But outfielder Emily Hott is back after hitting .310 last season. Infielder Aliyah Binford will play again in a dual role after hitting .284 with a team-high five homers and 28 RBIs while finishing 2021 with a 5-5 pitching record with a 5.82 ERA.

“We’ve moved her to third base, but you could see her at shortstop, we’re still working her some there,” Moore said. “She’s looked really good in the bullpen. So she’s going to be a very effective pitcher for us, certainly in the rotation there as well.”

