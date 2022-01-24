Baylor softball team relying on youth with ‘hungry team’

For the Baylor softball team, many of the old, familiar names are gone.
Veterans like pitcher Gia Rodoni and hitters Goose McGlaun, Taylor Ellis and Nicky Dawson all took advantage of a 2020 COVID-19 interrupted season to get a another year of eligibility last season.
Baylor coach Glenn Moore’s 2022 squad looks more like his early teams two decades ago that were young, but scrapped with such determination that they put together successful seasons.
“I’ve compared this team to one of my earlier teams before we had any respect here or much respect in our program,” Moore said. “I think we were overlooked a lot, and this team could be one of those that flies under the radar a little bit. It’s certainly a hungry team, a team that’s got a lot of tools.”
The Bears began practice last week in preparation for their Feb. 11 season opener against Tennessee-Martin in the Lady Demon Classic in Natchitoches, La.
Baylor has been picked fourth in the Big 12 behind Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Texas after reaching the NCAA tournament last year as a No. 2 regional seed. Bringing an injury-riddled team to the Gainesville (Fla.) regional, the Bears ended the season with shutout losses to South Alabama and South Florida to finish with a 27-23 record.
They'll have a much different look this year with four transfers and seven freshmen. Moore has been impressed by their willingness to learn and adapt.
“A teacher wants to teach, so when you have new players that want to learn a new system or new techniques it makes teaching more fun,” Moore said. “This team’s open-minded, willing to try new things. You see a lot more progress in those that are new. We certainly are excited about the players that we have and how eager they are to learn, and certainly the talent we have.”
Moore will rely on a pair of transfers to lead the pitching staff. Sophomore right-hander Dariana Orme, a transfer from Fresno State, went 4-1 with a save while compiling a 3.00 ERA in 28 innings in 2021. Junior right-hander Rachel Hertenberger went 6-10 with a 3.98 ERA in 114.1 innings last season for the Houston Cougars.
“We’re expecting them to be very much a force in the circle for us this year,” Moore said. “But at the same time, I think they’re going to have to get roughed up from time to time. They’ve got tools and they’re different, rise, drop, change and just look a little bit different.”
Moore is also counting on sophomore outfielder McKenzie Wilson, another transfer from Fresno State, to make an immediate impact with her hitting ability and speed. She missed last season with an injury, but showed a lot of potential as a true freshman in 2019 when she hit .393 with 39 stolen bases and 20 RBIs.
“McKenzie Wilson has the potential to be one of the best we’ve had here,” Moore said. “I don’t want to put too much on her shoulders, but she certainly has the head, she has the ability, she’s going to be exciting, she’s going to be a fan favorite.”
Wilson is looking forward to propelling the offense with her speed and creating havoc for opposing teams.
“I think I bring a lot of speed to the team," Wilson said. "And obviously speed is something you can’t really teach, you have it or you don’t. With me, I think you’re going to see a lot of stolen bases and I think it’s always fun to watch someone who plays with a little bit of a speed. Whether it’s hitting, slapping, bunting, I’m always going to keep the defense on their toes kind of wondering, ‘Oh, what is she going to do next’ type of thing.”
Baylor lost its top returning hitter when outfielder Lou Gilbert transferred to Texas for the spring semester. But outfielder Emily Hott is back after hitting .310 last season. Infielder Aliyah Binford will play again in a dual role after hitting .284 with a team-high five homers and 28 RBIs while finishing 2021 with a 5-5 pitching record with a 5.82 ERA.
“We’ve moved her to third base, but you could see her at shortstop, we’re still working her some there,” Moore said. “She’s looked really good in the bullpen. So she’s going to be a very effective pitcher for us, certainly in the rotation there as well.”