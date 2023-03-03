For the first time since the 2018 NCAA regional in College Station, Baylor will face Texas A&M in this weekend’s Ode to Joy Invitational.

The Bears haven’t played the Aggies at Getterman Stadium since 2012 before they jumped to the SEC. So coach Glenn Moore is thrilled to get the Aggies back on the Bears’ turf.

“I’m very happy they agreed to come up here and do this,” Moore said. “They’re under new leadership down there under Coach (Trisha) Ford, and she has an outstanding track record. They’ve got another great team.”

The No. 21 Bears will play the Aggies at 2:30 p.m. Saturday before facing Sam Houston State at 5 p.m. On Sunday, Baylor will play Sam Houston State at 12:30 p.m. and the Aggies at 3 p.m.

The Bears are riding a 10-game winning streak and will be looking for their third straight tournament sweep at Getterman Stadium after winning four games in the Getterman Classic two weeks ago and five straight in last weekend’s Baylor Invitational.

For the Baylor players on this year’s roster, playing the Aggies is a rare treat.

“Yeah, it's cool to play Texas A&M,” said Baylor catcher Sydney Collazos. “I know that they're a good squad and we're going to have a big crowd because we're not too far from each other. But yeah, it'll be a good environment. It’ll be some big games.”

The Aggies are off to a 12-4 start and feature three players hitting over .400 with second baseman Amari Harper batting .464 with 10 RBIs, first baseman Trinity Cannon hitting .450 with two homers and 11 RBIs and catcher Julia Cottrill hitting .432 with two homers and 11 RBIs.

Texas A&M’s pitching staff is led by left-hander Emiley Kennedy who has gone 4-1 with a 1.29 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 32.2 innings.

“They’re a good team, great pitching and will probably have the best lefty (Emiley Kennedy) that we’ve seen all year,” Moore said. “That will make for a difficult matchup with our lefties in our lineup and it’s time to see what we can do against a lefty of that caliber.”

The Aggies have already faced two Big 12 teams this season, dropping 8-0 run-rule losses to No. 1 Oklahoma and No. 3 Oklahoma State.

With a 14-1 record, the Bears are off to their best start since 2011 behind the remarkable pitching of Dariana Orme, who is off to a 5-1 start with an 0.88 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 32 innings. She threw a perfect game against SFA and a no-hitter against then-No. 21 Maryland.

After missing fall workouts with a nerve issue in her ribs area, Moore has increased her pitch count each of the first three weekends of the regular season.

With No. 2 pitcher Aliyah Binford out with a knee injury, Moore still doesn’t want to put too heavy of a workload on his ace.

“To continue to play at the level we’ve played at, we need her in the circle,” Moore said. “We’re going to do our best not to risk her for the Big 12 because that’s what we’re ultimately preparing her for. You’ve got to develop your bullpen and it’s time for those around her to step up and allow our defense to do what they’re capable of doing and score some runs to get to where they need to be.”

Freshman RyLee Crandall will likely see a bigger workload after getting off to a great start by going 4-0 with an 0.78 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 27 innings. She’ll try to limit her walks after allowing 14 so far.

“It’s not clicking how I’m used to,” Crandall said. “But I think every game I’m getting closer, and just knowing that I have so many people on this staff that I can trust and that I don’t have to do it all by myself is really helping.”

SFA transfer first baseman Shay Govan has opened the season as one of the hottest hitters in the country with a .512 average, five homers and 31 RBIs. Just 15 games into the season, Govan has already surpassed Josie Bower’s team-high 30 RBIs last season.

“She hasn’t made it look that hard,” Moore said. “She’s very talented No. 1, but between the ears she’s an unbelievable mental hitter as well. She studies pitchers and has a plan. Coach Hoot (Baylor assistant Steve Johnigan) will tell you she has a plan every time she comes to the plate.”

The Bears also feature three other players batting over .400 with centerfielder McKenzie Wilson at .457 with nine RBIs and 10 stolen bases, shortstop Amber Toven hitting .452 with one homer and 12 RBIs and leftfielder Taylor Strain hitting .412 with nine RBIs.

The Bearkats come into the tournament with a 7-10 record with Centerfielder Ellie Grill hitting a team-high .426 with eight RBIs and six stolen bases. Daryn Grams has been Sam Houston’s top pitcher with a 3-2 record and a 2.21 ERA.