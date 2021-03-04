Baylor softball thumps No. 12 Louisiana, 8-1

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Baylor softball team rolled to an 8-1 victory over No. 12 Louisiana on Thursday at Lamson Park.

Lady Bears’ pitcher Gia Rodoni went the distance in the circle, striking out four and scattering six hits to earn her second victory of the season.

Baylor exploded for six runs in the top of the fifth inning to take control.

Lady Bears centerfielder Nicky Dawson led off the rally with a single to center and scored on Lou Gilbert’s double in the gap in left center. Goose McGlaun followed with a double down the third base line that scored Gilbert. Taylor Ellis capped the big inning with a double to left that scored Aliyah Binford and Maddison Kettler.

Louisiana scored a run on three hits in the bottom of the first. But then Rodoni put up six straight scoreless frames.

Baylor (6-3) returns to action in the Louisiana Tech Invitational on Saturday in Ruston, La.