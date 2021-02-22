Baylor softball to host UTA

The No. 18 Baylor softball team will host UTA in its home opener at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Getterman Stadium.
The game was originally scheduled Feb. 27, but was postponed due to last week's snowstorm.
The Lady Bears opened the season Sunday at the Cowgirl Classic in Lake Charles, La., taking a 7-2 loss against No. 25 Arkansas before coming back for a 3-2 win over McNeese State.
John Werner
Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days.
