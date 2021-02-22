 Skip to main content
Baylor softball to host UTA
The No. 18 Baylor softball team will host UTA in its home opener at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Getterman Stadium.

The game was originally scheduled Feb. 27, but was postponed due to last week's snowstorm.

The Lady Bears opened the season Sunday at the Cowgirl Classic in Lake Charles, La., taking a 7-2 loss against No. 25 Arkansas before coming back for a 3-2 win over McNeese State.

