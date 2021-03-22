Baylor softball to meet Sam Houston

The Baylor softball team will face Sam Houston State at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Huntsville.
The Lady Bears (17-5) split a pair of games against Houston at Betty Lou Mays Field over the weekend. Following Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Cougars, Baylor bounced back with a 2-1 win on Sunday.
Sam Houston (7-13) is coming off a three-game weekend sweep of McNeese State in Southland Conference action.
John Werner
Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days.
