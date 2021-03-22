 Skip to main content
Baylor softball to meet Sam Houston
The Baylor softball team will face Sam Houston State at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Huntsville.

The Lady Bears (17-5) split a pair of games against Houston at Betty Lou Mays Field over the weekend. Following Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Cougars, Baylor bounced back with a 2-1 win on Sunday.

Sam Houston (7-13) is coming off a three-game weekend sweep of McNeese State in Southland Conference action.

