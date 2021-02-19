Baylor softball to open season Sunday

After this weekend's Getterman Classic was canceled due to inclement weather, the No. 18 Baylor softball team will open its season with a pair of games Sunday in the Cowgirl Classic in Lake Charles, La.
The Lady Bears will face No. 25 Arkansas at 10 a.m. before playing host McNeese State at 3 p.m.
Baylor's four games against Louisiana and Missouri State were canceled last weekend at the Louisiana Tournament in Lafayette while Wednesday's game against UTA was postponed due to the winter storm.
John Werner
Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days.
