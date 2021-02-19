 Skip to main content
Baylor softball to open season Sunday
After this weekend's Getterman Classic was canceled due to inclement weather, the No. 18 Baylor softball team will open its season with a pair of games Sunday in the Cowgirl Classic in Lake Charles, La.

The Lady Bears will face No. 25 Arkansas at 10 a.m. before playing host McNeese State at 3 p.m.

Baylor's four games against Louisiana and Missouri State were canceled last weekend at the Louisiana Tournament in Lafayette while Wednesday's game against UTA was postponed due to the winter storm.

