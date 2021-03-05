 Skip to main content
Baylor softball to play in Louisiana Tech Invitational
Coming off Thursday night's 8-1 win over No. 13 Louisiana, the Baylor softball team will stay in the state to play in the Louisiana Tech Invitational in Ruston.

The Lady Bears (6-3) will face Tarleton State (5-8) at noon Saturday followed by Louisiana Tech (2-5) at 2:30 p.m. On Sunday, Baylor plays Louisiana Tech at 11 a.m. and Tarleton State at 1:30 p.m.

In Baylor's second win over a Top 25 team this season, ace Gia Rodoni (2-2) threw a six-hit complete game against Louisiana while Nicky Dawson led Baylor's offense with four hits to raise her season batting average to .464.

