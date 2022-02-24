Baylor softball to play in Mary Nutter Classic

The Baylor softball team will try to snap a three-game losing streak when it plays in the Mary Nutter Classic in Palm Springs, Calif.

The Bears (6-3) will face Oregon State (7-3) at 10 p.m. Friday followed by Saturday games against Loyola Marymount (5-6) at 4:30 p.m. and No. 6 UCLA (7-3) at 7:30 p.m.

The Bears will conclude the tournament against San Diego (6-6) at 11 a.m. Sunday.

Baylor won its first six games, including a 3-0 shutout of No. 12 Oregon on Feb. 18 at Getterman Stadium. However, Baylor dropped the final two games against Oregon before losing a 12-3 decision to UTA on Tuesday in Arlington.

