 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Baylor softball to play six games in Arizona
0 comments

Baylor softball to play six games in Arizona

{{featured_button_text}}

Riding a six-game winning streak, the Baylor softball team will play six games in Arizona Thursday through Sunday.

The Lady Bears (10-3) will face No. 9 Arizona State (16-1) at 7 p.m. CT Thursday and noon Sunday in Tempe.

Baylor will play in the Lopes Up Classic Friday and Saturday in Phoenix. On Friday, Baylor will play Northern Illinois at noon and Grand Canyon University at 2:30 p.m. On Saturday, Baylor will play Northern Illinois at noon and Grand Canyon University at 2 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Baylor men react to awards, look ahead to Big 12 tourney

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert