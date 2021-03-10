Baylor softball to play six games in Arizona

Riding a six-game winning streak, the Baylor softball team will play six games in Arizona Thursday through Sunday.
The Lady Bears (10-3) will face No. 9 Arizona State (16-1) at 7 p.m. CT Thursday and noon Sunday in Tempe.
Baylor will play in the Lopes Up Classic Friday and Saturday in Phoenix. On Friday, Baylor will play Northern Illinois at noon and Grand Canyon University at 2:30 p.m. On Saturday, Baylor will play Northern Illinois at noon and Grand Canyon University at 2 p.m.
