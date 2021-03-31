Baylor softball travels to BYU

The Baylor softball team will face BYU in a three-game series beginning Thursday at 7 p.m. in Provo, Utah.
Baylor (21-5) and BYU (13-13) will play a doubleheader at 4 p.m. Friday
The Lady Bears have won nine straight road games following a three-game Big 12-opening sweep of Texas Tech in Lubbock last weekend. BYU won two of three games against Boise State last weekend.
John Werner
Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days.
