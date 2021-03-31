 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Baylor softball travels to BYU
0 comments

Baylor softball travels to BYU

{{featured_button_text}}

The Baylor softball team will face BYU in a three-game series beginning Thursday at 7 p.m. in Provo, Utah.

Baylor (21-5) and BYU (13-13) will play a doubleheader at 4 p.m. Friday

The Lady Bears have won nine straight road games following a three-game Big 12-opening sweep of Texas Tech in Lubbock last weekend. BYU won two of three games against Boise State last weekend.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UCLA is a lucky 'fantasy football team'

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert