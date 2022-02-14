Baylor softball travels to SFA

The Baylor softball team will try to stay unbeaten when it faces SFA at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Nacogdoches.
The Bears swept four games in the season-opening Lady Demon Classic in Nachitoches, La., Friday through Sunday. SFA went 1-4 in the Best of the Bayou Classic in Monroe, La.
Baylor's Aliyah Binford shut down Northwestern State by allowing two hits and collecting 11 strikeouts in seven innings in a 5-0 win. Freshman Kaci West concluded the tournament by throwing a one-hitter in five innings in a 10-0 run-rule win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
McKenzie Wilson hit .538 with four RBIs and three stolen bases while Sydney Collazos hit .444 and Emily Hott hit .417. Both Collazos and Hott hit a homer and collected three RBIs.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
John Werner
Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.