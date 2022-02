The Baylor-UTA softball game in Arlington has been moved up a day to Tuesday at 6 p.m. due to incoming bad weather on Wednesday.

The Bears (6-2) dropped two of three games against No. 12 Oregon on Friday and Saturday at Getterman Stadium.

UTA (3-6) will play its home opener after opening the season at the Aggie Classic in College Station followed by last weekend's Troy Cox Classic in Las Cruces, N.M.