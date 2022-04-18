 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baylor softball travels to UTA

The Baylor softball team will try to avoid a season sweep by UTA at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Allan Saxe Field in Arlington.

The Mavericks beat the Bears, 12-3, on Feb. 22 in Arlington as Morgan Westbrook blasted a three-run home run to highlight an 11-run second inning.

The Bears (22-18) swept two games against Sam Houston State last weekend at Getterman Stadium while UTA (20-17) is on a four-game winning streak, including a three-game sweep of Georgia Southern last weekend in Arlington.

