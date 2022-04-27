 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Baylor softball trips SFA, 8-1

  • 0
Baylor Sam Houston St (copy)

Baylor's Aliyah Binford hit a two-run homer and allowed just four hits and a run in five innings in an 8-1 win over SFA on Tuesday night.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

Aliyah Binford blasted a two-run homer in the first inning to support her strong pitching as Baylor romped to an 8-1 win over SFA on Tuesday night at Getterman Stadium.

Binford (8-5) allowed four hits and a walk in five innings to get the win while Maren Judisch pitched two hitless innings to record her third save.

Baylor (26-19) finished with nine hits, including three by Binford and a two-run single by Emily Hott in the second inning.

Baylor will host Iowa State in a three-game series Friday through Sunday at Getterman Stadium.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mayer to explore NBA Draft

Mayer to explore NBA Draft

Baylor guard Matthew Mayer announced Friday that he's declaring for the NBA Draft but will keep his options open to return to college for a fi…

Watch Now: Related Video

Novak Djokovic cleared to defend Wimbledon title

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert