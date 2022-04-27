Baylor softball trips SFA, 8-1

Aliyah Binford blasted a two-run homer in the first inning to support her strong pitching as Baylor romped to an 8-1 win over SFA on Tuesday night at Getterman Stadium.

Binford (8-5) allowed four hits and a walk in five innings to get the win while Maren Judisch pitched two hitless innings to record her third save.

Baylor (26-19) finished with nine hits, including three by Binford and a two-run single by Emily Hott in the second inning.

Baylor will host Iowa State in a three-game series Friday through Sunday at Getterman Stadium.