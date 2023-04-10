Coming off a big weekend in Knoxville, the surging Baylor softball team will host Louisiana at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The Bears (30-9) won all three games they played at the Tennessee Invitational, including a pair of wins over the then-No. 5 Volunteers. That performance helped Baylor climb from No. 24 to No. 16 in D1softball.com’s national poll.

The Ragin’ Cajuns come in with a 30-10 overall record and wins over ranked opponents like LSU and Florida.

After Tuesday’s game, Baylor will travel to face Abilene Christian Thursday before resuming Big 12 play this weekend at Texas Tech.