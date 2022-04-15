Baylor softball's three-run first holds up vs. Bearkats

A three-run first inning held up, as the Baylor softball team picked up a 3-1 win over visiting Sam Houston State on Friday at Getterman Stadium.

Kaci West certainly did her part to help the Bears pocket the win, driving in all three runs and recording the final five outs of the game to notch her first save of the season.

After Baylor (21-18) loaded the bases in the bottom of the first via two walks and a single, West promptly unloaded them by crushing a double to right-center. That gave the Bears a quick 3-0 lead.

The Bearkats (11-32) got a run back in the second inning, scoring from third on Ellie Grill’s groundout. But that would be the last run of the game. BU’s Dariana Orme (9-10) yielded only three hits in her 5.1 innings of work, striking out three and walking three.

The Bears and Bearkats will close out this quick two-game nonconference series at 2 p.m. Saturday.