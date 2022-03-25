Baylor sophomore LJ Cryer undergoes foot surgery

Baylor sophomore guard LJ Cryer said he recently underwent surgery to repair stress fractures in both feet, and expects to be ready to play well before the start of next season.

Cryer played in only 19 of the Bears' 34 games this season due to foot issues, and missed most of the second part of the season.

The 6-1 Cryer was highly productive when he played as he averaged 13.5 points and ranked among the top 3-point shooters in the country with a 47.6 percentage.

Cryer underwent surgery after injuring his right foot last summer, but struggled to stay on the court as the season progressed.