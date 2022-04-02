Baylor specialists bring experience to the table

When Baylor was battling for the Big 12 championship last season, every part of its game became magnified.

Offense, defense, special teams.

Each area of the team came through for the Bears in a big way last season, including special teams as kicker Isaiah Hankins, punter Issac Power and All-America kick returner Trestan Ebner contributed to the championship run.

Ebner is gone but Hankins, Power and kickoff specialist Noah Rauschenberg are back, giving coach Dave Aranda a lot of confidence in spring drills.

“They’ve taken an approach of always learning and always growing, and working to get better,” Aranda said. “There’s a healthy mindset there, being meticulous, on-point with details, but also some compassion for the good days and bad days, and have kind of a bigger, longer perspective than just the short term, in the moment view. So I appreciate that. I think it allows us to get better.”

Hankins beat out veteran John Mayers and Rauschenberg for the starting kicking job as a freshman last season. He delivered a solid season as he hit 14 of 20 field goals, including a long kick of 48 yards, and was perfect on all 57 point after touchdown attempts.

Hankins hopes to be even more accurate in 2022.

“Building off last year is just kind of finding more of a rhythm,” Hankins said. “A lot about last year is that I was pretty new and jumped into it kind of fast. Now I’m able to look back and see kind of what I did wrong and perfect my path, if that makes sense.”

For Hankins, the best way to improve is to break down his steps and approach, and then build them back up again.

“There’s a whole lot of parts about my steps that were inconsistent last semester during the season," Hankins said. "I’m just trying to break it down and looking at the mechanics of how I could make it more consistent and more reliable to be the same every time.”

After averaging 40.3 yards per punt in both his redshirt freshman and sophomore years, Power improved dramatically last season as he ranked fourth in the Big 12 by averaging 45.0 yards on 50 punts.

Power’s hang time also skyrocketed as he blasted 20 punts of at least 50 yards, including a 68-yarder. When he stopped putting so much pressure on himself, he became a better punter.

“You worry about making every punt so perfect,” Power said. “If it’s not the best ball that this place has ever seen, it’s not good enough. But once I got away from that it’s like hey just punt it, live with it. I got so much more comfortable back there.”

Power graduated with his a degree in business in December, and is working on a master’s degree in sport management. Though he could have tried out for an NFL team this spring, he found a lot of reasons to return to Baylor.

“I’m engaged, and my fiancée is finishing up her school here,” Power said. “I obviously love the school here. I love Baylor, I love the team, I love everything about this place.”

Rauschenberg consistently boomed kickoffs into the end zone last season, and is hoping to get a chance to kick field goals. Mayers is also still on the roster, bringing experience as the starting kicker in 2019-20.

“I feel like I’ve improved a ton,” Rauschenberg said. “I’m not trying to kill every single ball. I know I have the leg to hit a long field goal, so I’m just focusing on the little details of having my plant foot in the right spot, swinging the right way and having the correct ball contact.”

It will be difficult to replace the explosive Ebner as a kick return specialist, but Aranda believes Craig “Sqwirl” Williams has potential. Aranda and new special teams coach Ronnie Wheat will have a better idea of return candidates later in the spring.

“I think a lot of that’s wide open,” Aranda said. “I think we’ve got some receivers that have got the ability to make some moves there. I think there are some defenders, skill people that want to get in on that too. I think they all see the opportunity that’s there.”

After starting practice on March 22, Saturday marked Baylor’s first scrimmage at McLane Stadium, and Aranda was pleased with how his team handled it.

“We crossed the bridge with our young people, our freshmen and sophomores, and everything, and they were not fazed,” Aranda said. "I go back to last year, we practiced in the indoor and on our grass fields there by the Simpson Center and did our things. Then we take it over here to get the show on the road at McLane, and it just would not be the same. Bright lights, big city, and all of that. There was none of that, they full-on attacked it, there was no pause or hesitation.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.