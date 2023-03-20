With coach Dave Aranda starting his fourth year at Baylor, a quarterback battle will rage once again when spring drills begin on Tuesday.

Returning junior Blake Shapen will compete against Mississippi State transfer Sawyer Robertson. In last year’s spring drills, Shapen beat out returning starter Gerry Bohanon, who transferred to USF.

After stepping in for an injured Bohanon, Shapen led the Bears to the 2021 Big 12 championship by completing his first 17 passes for all three touchdowns in a thrilling 21-16 win over Oklahoma State.

But in his first full year as a starter, Shapen was erratic in 2022 as he hit 63.3 percent for 2,790 yards and 18 touchdowns with 10 interceptions in the Bears' 6-7 season.

A former star at Lubbock Coronado, Robertson is looking for a new start after playing sparingly as a redshirt freshman last season for Mississippi State as he completed six of 11 passes for 23 yards.

The guys protecting Shapen and Robertson will also be a major focus in spring drills after the Bears lost the bulk of their offensive line, including a group of fifth-year seniors featuring all-Big 12 offensive tackle Connor Galvin and center Jacob Gall and guard Grant Miller. Losing sophomore Micah Mazzcua was also a big blow after he transferred to Florida.

The Bears will count on BYU transfers Campbell and Clark Barrington, senior returner Gavin Byers and senior Elijah Ellis to help fill the holes.

The defensive line will also be a key area of development after the Bears lost potential NFL first-round draft pick noseguard Siaki Ika along with Brayden Utley and Jaxon Player.

But the Bears have more experience returning on that side of the line with veterans TJ Franklin, Gabe Hall and Cooper Lanz.

While the defensive backfield will need some rebuilding, Baylor’s offensive backfield should be in good shape with Richard Reese returning after he rushed for 972 yards and 14 touchdowns as a freshman.

Qualan Jones is back after rushing for 462 yards and seven scores last season while Oklahoma State transfer Dominic Richardson is a key addition.

The Bears will need more leaders to step up with linebacker Dillon Doyle gone, but returning linebackers Matt Jones and Bryson Jackson appear ready to step into those roles.

Baylor will continue spring drills through the annual Green and Gold game on April 22 at Getterman Stadium.