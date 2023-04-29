New names, new numbers, new talent spread across nearly every position group.

With a ton of veteran transfers and some early-bird freshmen arriving on campus, Baylor’s spring football drills turned into a month-long orientation session.

Transfers like former BYU offensive linemen Clark and Campbell Barrington, Arkansas receiver Ketron Jackson and Liberty linebacker Mike Smith will likely be starters in the fall.

Former Oklahoma State running back Dominic Richardson, North Texas tight end Jake Roberts, Miami cornerback Isaiah Dunson, Mississippi State quarterback Sawyer Robertson and Hutchinson Community College noseguard Jerrell Boykins will play important roles.

Before the 2022 season, Baylor coach Dave Aranda dipped into the transfer portal waters. This year it’s been a full-blown cannonball with more transfers likely to come following former Oregon defensive lineman Treven Ma’ae’s commitment earlier this week.

Spring drills ended last Saturday with the Green & Gold Game at McLane Stadium, but Aranda and his staff will be evaluating the influx of transfers in the upcoming months before the Sept. 2 season opener against Texas State.

“I mean they’re the veterans in the room,” said Aranda, who is entering his fourth season. “It’s such a different dynamic than maybe any other time. A lot of those guys are transfer guys, and I think some of it comes from that they’ve been in fights before and they’ve been knocked out and got back up and dusted themselves off. I think there’s a great respect there.”

Motivation was high throughout the spring following a disappointing 6-7 season. A lot of the veterans remember how focused they were in the 2021 Big 12 championship season, and they’re intent on getting back to that mindset.

“Every day you’ve got to come in and get focused,” said Bryson Jackson, who moved from outside linebacker to safety. “You’ve got to take all the distractions out and focus on getting better and being there for each other. That’s been the whole interaction during the offseason is getting better as a unit and redefining our culture and what camaraderie means and shared commitment means and fighting through adversity and having each other’s back.”

Of course, all eyes were on the quarterback battle between returning starter Blake Shapen and Robertson. Aranda hasn’t yet announced his starting quarterback, but he’s confident they both have the talent and faith from teammates to lead the Bears.

After struggling through an erratic sophomore season, the Baylor coaches saw Shapen play with more poise and emerge as a more vocal leader in the spring as he enters his junior year.

“I look at Blake and I look at the season that was last year and how disappointing it was,” Aranda said. “To walk around and carry that can be heavy. And then, to put in work and to make changes and to really kind of confront the things that were holding you back, and to do it in a way to not bring attention to yourself but really just to focus on the specifics of the thing is a way cool thing to see. You see a dude just kind of growing up, really mature.”

Though Robertson saw little playing time in two seasons at Mississippi State, he appears to have natural leadership ability with his outgoing personality. Robertson spent the spring learning Baylor offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes’ pro-style formations.

“Sawyer’s doing a great job too, he’s got a great personality,” Grimes said. “The challenge for Sawyer is that he wasn’t just in an Air Raid offense at Mississippi State, he played that in high school as well. So just taking a snap from under center and doing a lot of the footwork things and play-action stuff that we’re doing, it’s not just a different offense, it’s almost like a different sport to perform.”

Baylor has several veterans receivers returning like Monaray Baldwin, Hal Presley and Josh Cameron, but the addition of Jackson gives the Bears a strong, fast receiver with the capability to break loose from cornerbacks.

“Ketron has all that physical skill, but what a great personality and a great worker too,” Grimes said. “Sometimes, you find that guy who has all the athletic ability and he’s just looking for as many balls as he can catch. But this is a guy who even back in recruiting wasn’t talking about how many balls are you going to throw to me and how much money can I make and all that.”

Roberts' addition to the tight end room is a big boost after he made 28 catches for 394 yards and three touchdowns at North Texas in 2022 in his third season with the Mean Green. Senior Drake Dabney and junior Gavin Yates are veteran tight ends who bring considerable skills to the table.

“We look for tight ends who can do kind of everything, run block, pass block, play in his face, play attached to the box, run routes from the box, run routes when they’re split out,” Grimes said. “He (Roberts) is just a great all-purpose player. I’m really impressed with his ability to kind of be a jack of all trades, a guy who can really do about anything we ask in our offense.”

After rushing for 972 yards and 14 touchdowns to earn Big 12 offensive freshman of the year, Richard Reese hopes to become an even better back with some experience under his belt. The running backs room is arguably the deepest and most talented on the squad since Qualan Jones returns and Richardson brings a lot of versatility.

But they’ll need a reconstructed Baylor offensive line to continue to develop in summer preseason practice. Left guard Gavin Byers in the only returning starter. The Bears are counting heavily on center Clark Barrington, left tackle Campbell Barrington, sophomore right guard Tate Williams and junior right tackle Elijah Ellis to step in with effective performances.

Since Baylor offensive line coach Eric Mateos coached Clark Barrington at BYU, he’s confident that he can be a leader. Mateos is also optimistic that junior Campbell Barrington, Clark's younger brother, will do a solid job at left tackle stepping in for all-Big 12 performer Connor Galvin, a four-year starter.

“I think just knowing their personalities, at least knowing Clark’s personality, I knew that he was going to be a great fit with the room that we had coming back,” Mateos said. “And they have been nothing but humble and hungry, and have been all that we would hope they would be.”

Throughout spring drills, the return of Matt Powledge as defensive coordinator provided an extra shot of energy. Powledge served as Aranda’s safeties coach in 2020-21 before he was named co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach at Oregon in 2022.

“I just love his enthusiasm, I love his intentionality,” Jackson said. “And when it comes with being a younger coach like that, that brings energy. And what happens with that is that gets everybody locked in and gets everybody focused. He's able to relate to us a lot.”

After the 2021 defense collected 44 sacks, the Bears dropped to 24 last season. Powledge is counting on veterans TJ Franklin, Gabe Hall and Cooper Lanz along with newcomers Ma’ae and Boykins to bring more pressure up front.

Likewise, veteran linebacker Matt Jones and impact transfer Mike Smith need to bring quarterback pressure and help the Bears become a more consistent run defense.

“Mike has done a great job from day one, just starting from scratch and being a great teammate, effort in the weight room, the connection with the other guys in the room,” said new Baylor inside linebackers coach Christian Robinson. “For somebody to come to a new place and be willing to work and build that connection, I was really excited to see him do that, and he continues to do that every day.”

Since sophomore safety Devin Lemear is the only returning starter in the secondary, spring drills were wide open.

Bryson Jackson looked comfortable in his move from outside linebacker to safety. Sophomore Alfonzo Allen is battling for another starting safety spot while returners Tevin Williams and Chateau Reed and Miami transfer Dunson lead a young but promising cornerbacks room.

Isaiah Hankins appears to be in good position to return as starting kicker after John Mayers replaced him last year, while freshman Palmer Williams is expected to start at punter.

But above all, the Bears are looking for new energy and attention to detail that was often missing last year. Those were obvious characteristics of the 2021 Big 12 championship team, and the Bears want them back.

“I feel like last year, we were missing a lot of commitment,” Franklin said. “A lot of childish stuff was going around. I feel like this year's team is a lot more mature. We’ve got a lot more older guys in the locker room; people that have actually been in situations last year, so now they understand and learned from those situations.”