Baylor sprint relay sets program record on way to nationals

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Baylor men’s track team assured itself the chance for plenty of points at nationals by moving several athletes on through the NCAA West Prelims on Friday.

In an extremely fast running of the 4x100 relay, the Bears dropped a program-record time of 38.87 to advance on to the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon. Baylor finished second in its heat and fifth overall, as six different teams went under 39 seconds on the day, led by Houston’s 38.71.

Competing on that relay for the Bears were Laurenz Colbert, Isaiah Cunningham, Kamden Jackson and Demontray Callis. After Jackson passed the baton to Callis for the anchor leg, he threw up his hands in celebration, confident that the Bears were indeed NCAA-bound.

Baylor freshman Johnny Brackins made it 2-for-2 on qualifying for nationals as he advanced through the 110-meter hurdles. Brackins finished second in his heat with a time of 13.70. Brackins had already finalized his spot for nationals in the long jump earlier in the week.

In the 110 hurdles, he'll be joined by teammate Elijah Morris, who ran 13.67 and qualified on time.

In other action, Cunningham advanced in the 100 meters with a time of 10.12, while freshman Nathaniel Ezekiel ran 49.77 in the 400 hurdles to punch his ticket for nationals, too.

Those qualifiers joined Zaza Nnamdi in the javelin, who had already punched his tickets to nationals with an NCAA-best throw in Wednesday’s field event action.