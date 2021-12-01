 Skip to main content
Baylor staff members join Texas Tech
Baylor staff members join Texas Tech

A pair of Baylor football support staff members have joined Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire's staff.

Josh Bookbinder has joined McGuire's staff as secondary coach after serving at Baylor since 2019, most recently as a quality control coach.

Quintin Jordan has joined Texas Tech as director of football operations after spending the last four years at Baylor.

McGuire was named Texas Tech's head coach on Nov. 8 after five years as a Baylor assistant coach.

