Baylor star Butler paused by fitness-to-play panel

Baylor star guard Jared Butler’s experience at the NBA Draft Combine hit a speed bump when he was flagged to go before a fitness-to-play panel.

Multiple published sources, including The Athletic, reported on Tuesday that Butler won’t be able to play or practice until he is cleared by a medical review board.

The fitness-to-play protocol is intended to determine if a player is medically able to play without the immediate risk of serious injury or death.

The specific medical reason Butler was referred to the panel was not reported and Butler didn’t comment publicly on the issues on Tuesday.

Butler led Baylor in scoring last season with 16.7 points per game and shot 41.6% from 3-point range. He played a major leadership role in the Bears winning the program’s first national title.

Last week, Butler was named the Big 12 Male Sportsperson of the Year. Along with his performance on the court, Butler served as a student-athlete representative on the NCAA Men’s Basketball Oversight Committee, and was a speaker at Baylor’s student-athlete unity walk last summer.

Butler is a projected first round draft pick in multiple recent mock drafts, including those published by CBSSports.com, USA Today and SBNation.