Projected lottery pick Keyonte George declared for the NBA Draft as expected on Tuesday following an outstanding freshman season for Baylor.

George was the highest-ranked recruit in Baylor men's basketball history at No. 3 in ESPN's 2022 class. He lived up to his billing as he showed his tremendous athleticism along with his shooting, passing, rebounding and ballhandling skills.

The 6-4 George earned Big 12 freshman of the year and second-team all-Big 12 as he ranked second on the Bears with 15.3 points per game along with 4.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists. He shot 37.6 percent from the field and 33.8 percent from 3-point range.

George is projected to be picked 12th overall by the Toronto Raptors by Bleacher Report while NBA Draft Room projects him to be picked 15th overall by the Atlanta Hawks.

"It’s been a dream of mine since I came out of the womb," George said. "You have an opportunity to put your name in the NBA Draft, it’s a blessing."

Though George experienced some ups and downs like most freshmen, he also delivered a lot of remarkable performances. He scored 20 or more points in 11 games, including a career-high 32 points in an 83-78 win over West Virginia on Jan. 11 in Morgantown.

He played in 33 of 34 games for the Bears, missing the Oklahoma State game on Feb. 27 following an ankle injury against Texas.

In the last four games after returning from the injury, George struggled with his shooting as he hit nine of 39 field goal attempts and averaged 8.5 points.

A native of Lewisville, Texas, George's relationship with Baylor assistant coach Alvin Brooks was a big reason he joined head coach Scott Drew's program.

"I could have taken the blue blood route, but I decided to come here in a small city in Waco and kind of grind it out the whole year," George said. "Coach AB was testing me each and every day. Not a lot of programs have that type of thing going around. I was just blessed to be able to make this type of decision and have this type of relationship with AB."

Though he grew up playing point guard, he relinquished the position to senior Adam Flagler, who led the Bears with 15.6 points and 4.6 assists per game to earn first-team all-Big 12 honors.

"I wouldn’t change my decision at all," George said. "To play beside him, I kind of gave myself up and let him run this team. I got better as a basketball player but also got better as a person because of the relationship we had and the way he carries himself. I’m blessed to be a part of the same team as Flag."