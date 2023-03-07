Baylor senior guard Adam Flagler was voted first-team all-Big 12 by the Associated Press while freshman guard Keyonte George made the second team.

Flagler was joined on the first team by Kansas forward Jalen Wilson, Kansas State forward Keyontae Johnson, Texas guard Marcus Carr and Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell.

Besides George, the second team included TCU guards Damion Ball and Mike Miles and Kansas guards Gradey Dick and Kevin McCullar.

Kansas State first-year head coach Jerome Tang was voted coach of the year while Wilson was named Big 12 player of the year and Johnson newcomer of the year.

2022-23 Associated Press All-Big 12 Team

FIRST TEAM

u-Keyontae Johnson, Kansas State, 6-6, 230, Sr., Norfolk, Virginia.

u-Jalen Wilson, Kansas, 6-8, 225, Jr., Denton, Texas.

Marcus Carr, Texas, 6-2, 175, Gr., Toronto.

Adam Flagler, Baylor, 6-3, 185, Sr., Duluth, Georgia.

Markquis Nowell, Kansas State, 5-8, 160, Sr./Jr., New York.

u - denotes unanimous selection.

SECOND TEAM

Damion Baugh, TCU, 6-4, 195, Sr., Nashville, Tenneseee.

Gradey Dick, Kansas 6-8, 205, Fr., Wichita, Kansas.

Keyonte George, Baylor, 6-4, 185, Fr., Lewisville, Texas.

Kevin McCullar Jr., Kansas, 6-6, 210, Sr., San Antonio.

Mike Miles Jr., TCU, 6-2, 195, Jr., Dallas.

Coach of the year — Jerome Tang, Kansas State

Player of the year — Jalen Wilson, Kansas.

Newcomer of the year — Keyontae Johnson, Kansas State.

AP All-Big 12 Voting Panel: Chuck Carlton, Dallas Morning News; Arne Green, Salina Journal; Jordan Guskey, Topeka Capital-Journal; Justin Jackson, The Dominion Post; Steven Johnson, Fort Worth Star-Telegram; Thomas Jones, Austin American-Statesman; Eric Kelly, KWKT-TV, Waco, Texas; Eli Lederman, Tulsa World; Justin Martinez, The Oklahoman; Jared MacDonald, Charleston Gazette-Mail; Randy Peterson, Des Moines Register; Kellis Robinett, Wichita Eagle; Dean Ruhl, Tulsa World; Carlos Silva Jr., Lubbock Avalanche-Journal; Matt Tait, Lawrence Journal-World; Jacob Unruh, The Oklahoman; John Werner, Waco Tribune-Herald.