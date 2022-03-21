Baylor starts spring football

Coming off last year's Big 12 championship season, Baylor will begin spring football practice Tuesday afternoon at 3:45 p.m.
Spring drills will culminate with the annual Green and Gold game April 23 at McLane Stadium. The NCAA allows 15 spring practices.
After finishing with a school-record 12 wins last season, Baylor will return a lot of offensive experience with quarterbacks Gerry Bohanon and Blake Shapen and a veteran line led by all-Big 12 left tackle Connor Galvin.
Baylor's defense will be keyed by all-Big 12 noseguard Siaki Ika, linebacker Dillon Doyle and cornerback Al Walcott. Tulsa defensive line transfer Jaxon Player, a former Midway star, is expected to make a big impact.