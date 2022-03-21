 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baylor starts spring football

Baylor BYU (copy)

Dillon Doyle will be back in 2022 to lead the Bears' linebacking crew after finishing with 89 tackles during his junior season.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

Coming off last year's Big 12 championship season, Baylor will begin spring football practice Tuesday afternoon at 3:45 p.m. 

Spring drills will culminate with the annual Green and Gold game April 23 at McLane Stadium. The NCAA allows 15 spring practices.

After finishing with a school-record 12 wins last season, Baylor will return a lot of offensive experience with quarterbacks Gerry Bohanon and Blake Shapen and a veteran line led by all-Big 12 left tackle Connor Galvin.

Baylor's defense will be keyed by all-Big 12 noseguard Siaki Ika, linebacker Dillon Doyle and cornerback Al Walcott. Tulsa defensive line transfer Jaxon Player, a former Midway star, is expected to make a big impact.

