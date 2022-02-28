Baylor stomps Iowa State, 87-62, claims at least a share of Big 12 title

Caitlin Bickle, who has been Smith and Queen Egbo’s teammate for four years now, pitched in 13 points.

Lewis got hot in the second half, hitting five 3-pointers and tallied 23 points. Graduate transfer guard Ja’Mee Asberry and Egbo gave Baylor five players in double-digits scoring with 10 each.

“Obviously NaLyssa Smith looked like the national player of the year today and played like it,” Collen said. “They had no answer for her and when Jordan Lewis got going, that one-two punch was just too much.”

It all added up to a rout that resembled the previous meeting between the Bears and Cyclones (24-5, 13-4) this season. Baylor defeated Iowa State, 87-61, back on Jan. 23 at the Ferrell Center.

The Bears can claim the Big 12 title all to themselves if they can defeat Texas Tech at 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Ferrell Center.

Baylor followed Smith and dominated the second quarter to take a 41-29 lead into halftime.

Smith took over the action after Iowa State pushed ahead, 24-21, on a pair of Joens free throws with 6:10 left in the second quarter.