Baylor stomps Iowa State, 87-62, claims at least a share of Big 12 title

AMES, Iowa — The look in their eyes and the energy in their steps proved how much the Baylor women’s basketball players wanted another Big 12 regular season championship.
In a top-10 showdown on the road against No. 8 Iowa State, No. 5 Baylor put on a show to the chagrin of the home fans, stomping the Cyclones, 87-62, on Monday night at Hilton Coliseum.
In doing so, the Bears (24-5, 14-3 Big 12) clinched at least a share of their 12th consecutive regular season conference crown (and the No. 1 seed in the Big 12 Tournament next week). This one is significant because it’s the first for new Baylor coach Nicki Collen. Former Bears coach Kim Mulkey, now at LSU, led the program to the previous 11-straight Big 12 titles.
Baylor senior forward NaLyssa Smith, playing in the national spotlight on ESPN2 on a night when the NCAA revealed its top 16 seed projections at halftime of the game, showed her determination to win her fourth conference regular season title.
Smith finished with an impressive double-double — 28 points and 20 rebounds — and she had plenty of help.
“I think Lyss was so good from the tip that I think she allowed the entire team to relax,” Collen said. “She just carried us until everyone else kind of got going.”
Caitlin Bickle, who has been Smith and Queen Egbo’s teammate for four years now, pitched in 13 points.
Lewis got hot in the second half, hitting five 3-pointers and tallied 23 points. Graduate transfer guard Ja’Mee Asberry and Egbo gave Baylor five players in double-digits scoring with 10 each.
“Obviously NaLyssa Smith looked like the national player of the year today and played like it,” Collen said. “They had no answer for her and when Jordan Lewis got going, that one-two punch was just too much.”
It all added up to a rout that resembled the previous meeting between the Bears and Cyclones (24-5, 13-4) this season. Baylor defeated Iowa State, 87-61, back on Jan. 23 at the Ferrell Center.
The Bears can claim the Big 12 title all to themselves if they can defeat Texas Tech at 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Ferrell Center.
Baylor followed Smith and dominated the second quarter to take a 41-29 lead into halftime.
Smith took over the action after Iowa State pushed ahead, 24-21, on a pair of Joens free throws with 6:10 left in the second quarter.
Smith, who went to the break with 19 points, answered with an up-and-under shot that she banked in from the right side. She followed that with a fadeaway from the baseline on the left side and then hit a 17-foot jumper from just beyond the free-throw line, all in less than two minutes.
As much as any player on the court, Smith seemed to have a laser focus.
“A Big 12 championship, that’s all that was on my mind,” Smith said. “That’s the standard here at Baylor and I’ve been a part of this for three years now. I just wanted to get my fourth. That was my main thing coming back.”
Those three baskets, along with an Asberry 3-pointer, vaulted the Bears into a 30-26 lead, but their run was just getting started.
Smith hit another fadeaway jumper and Lewis dropped a perfect entry pass into Bickle for an easy layup that put Baylor ahead by eight.
Iowa State’s Meggie Espenmiller-McGraw split two free throws, then Baylor’s surge kept right on going.
Bickle hit a straight-on 18-foot jump shot and Lewis made two free throws and later followed with an inside basket that ended up capping a 20-3 run.
Baylor overwhelmed Iowa State so severely in the last six minutes of the first half that the Cyclones made just 2 of 10 field goals in the quarter. Baylor, meanwhile, made 9 of 19 shots and doubled up Iowa State, 22-11, in that 10-minute period.
Joens scored 14 points in the first half as she tried to keep the Cyclones in the game.
Baylor led by 12 points at halftime and kept its foot on the pedal at the start of the third quarter. Lewis hit a 3-pointer and Bickle followed with a jumper on an assist from Sarah Andrews to boost the Bears’ lead to 19.
Baylor’s high-water mark of the third quarter came when Lewis nailed another trey for a 25-point advantage with 44 seconds left in the period.
BEAR FACTS: Baylor was projected as the No. 2 seed in the Wichita Region during the NCAA top 16 seed reveal at halftime of the Bears-Cyclones game.