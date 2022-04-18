Baylor subdues Lamar, 5-1, for third straight victory

Suddenly, the Baylor baseball team is stacking wins together again instead of losses.

Baylor used some timely base hits and a group pitching effort to thwart visiting Lamar, 5-1, on Monday night at Baylor Ballpark, as the Bears gathered their third straight win.

Kyle Nevin, who learned he won Big 12 Player of the Week honors earlier on Monday, continued his impressive recent power production with a third-inning home run against Lamar. That makes three straight games with a homer for Nevin, who increased his season totals to seven bombs and 37 RBIs.

Baylor (19-17) is trending in the right direction again after losing six in a row prior to a 19-2 thumping of Kansas last Friday.

Baylor scored its first run of the night when Jack Pineda tripled to lead off the game, then trotted home on a sacrifice fly from Tre Richardson in the first inning.

In the third inning, the Bears widened the gap to 3-0. Nevin powered a solo home run over the left-field wall off Lamar hurler Joe Buckendorff. The Bears later added another in the inning when Esteban Cardoza-Oquendo slapped a single the other way to bring home Casen Neumann, who had earlier walked.

Lamar catcher Kyle Harper was plenty familiar with Baylor Ballpark, considering he spent three seasons at Baylor before transferring to the Cardinals. Harper was close to scoring Lamar’s first run of the game in the fifth inning when he led off to walk, then later advanced to second and third on a one-out single and walk, respectively. But Harper shouldn’t have tested Jacob Schoenvogel’s arm, as the Baylor leftfielder made a catch of a Reese Durand fly then gunned home to cut down Harper at the plate trying to score.

An inning later, Harper got a bit of payback when he broke up the BU shutout bid and drove in Lamar’s first run of the game with an RBI single.

Baylor retaliated with a run in the bottom of the sixth. Schoenvogel reached on a Cardinal error and then Cort Castle followed with a single through the right side to set the table. Pineda drove home Schoenvogel when he slapped a ground ball down the first-base line. Pineda was initially called safe but later ruled out on a bang-bang play at first, with Lamar first baseman Chase Kemp flipping to the covering pitcher John Altman, but Pineda still did his job, as the run scored.

The Bears plated their final run in the eighth when Schoenvogel scored from third on a double-steal attempt, with Pineda successfully extending a rundown long enough for Schoenvogel to reach the plate.

It was an all-staff kind of day again for Baylor, which used six pitchers to lock down the win. The Bears saw their string of walk-less games end — they didn’t issue a single walk in their series win over Kansas — but despite six free passes they still managed to hold Lamar (22-14) to just a single run. Cole Stasio (1-0) notched the win with a couple of innings of scoreless relief of starter Cam Caley.

Baylor will close out its current five-game homestand with a 6:30 p.m. Tuesday game against Sam Houston State. Then the Bears travel to 20th-ranked Texas beginning Friday.

Bear Facts

Baylor’s Kyle Nevin and Kobe Andrade were honored with awards from the Big 12 on Monday. Nevin was named Big 12 Player of the Week, while Andrade won Co-Newcomer of the Week honors.

Nevin hit .563 (9-for-16) on the week ending Saturday with 19 total bases. He homered twice in Baylor’s series win over Kansas last weekend, including what amounted to the game-winning hit with a solo shot in the Bears’ 6-5 win over the Jayhawks on Saturday. The third-year sophomore rightfielder led the Big 12 in hits and total bases on the week, and ranked second in batting average, homers, RBIs and slugging percentage.

Andrade tossed BU’s first complete game of the season in a 19-2 win over Kansas on Friday. The left-handed pitcher, a transfer from Texas A&M, needed only 88 pitches to get through the game, striking out four and walking none.