LUBBOCK — Baseballs don’t stay in the park at Rip Griffin Ballpark.

Baylor narrowly avoided a shutout as Cole Posey drove a solo home run down the the left field line in the ninth inning, far too late to spark a rally in a 10-1 loss to No. 16 Texas Tech.

The Red Raiders (28-12 overall, 7-6 Big 12) bashed three bombs of their own and outhit the Bears, 16-3, as Mason Molina (4-2) put on a show with seven shutout innings, allowing just two hits and a walk while fanning 12. The southpaw threw 67 strikes out of 106 pitches, hitting the low 90s on the radar for most of the night.

Tech designated hitter Ty Coleman led the Red Raider offense with a 4-for-5 night at the plate, scoring four runs and drving in two, starting with a solo rocket over left in the bottom of the first. Rightfielder Gage Harrison and infielders Kevin Bazzell and Austin Green had three hits each.

Tech chased Baylor starter Blake Helton (0-5) after 3.1 innings. The fifth-year senior allowed seven runs on nine hits and a walk with just one strikeout.

After Coleman’s homer in the first, Harrelson singled in the DH for run No. 2. Tech broke the game open in the fourth, bringing in six runs. A three-run homer off the bat of shortstop Tracer Lopez, the former Cameron Yoe standout, kicked off the onslaught. Coleman doubled to score Nolan Hester then a pair of singles by Harrelson and Green added three more runs.

Freshman lefty Ethan Calder took over for the Bears in the fourth, throwing the next 3.1 innings, giving up a pair of runs on five hits and two walks while fanning three.

Tech picked up a run in the fifth on a Bazzell double to score Coleman but then the Raider bats were silenced by Calder who retired the next six hitters in order before Adam Muirhead relieved him for the rest of the game.

After being denied all night by the pitching of the Bears ((14-24, 5-11), Tech first baseman Gavin Kash mailed his team-leading 20th homer of the year over right center, bouncing off the bottom of the scoreboard in the bottom of the eighth.

Andrew Devine closed out the last two innings for Tech, allowing only the homer to Posey before forcing a pair of groundouts and fanning pinch hitter Casen Neumann to seal the win.

Unfortunately for Baylor, third baseman Hunter Teplanszky was replaced mid-at-bat in the final frame due to what appeared to be an oblique injury. The third baseman’s 25-game on-base streak and 13-game hit streaks were snapped on an 0-for-3 night.

Baylor will look to even the series at 2 p.m. Saturday as Mason Marriott gets the start against Tech’s Trendan Parish.