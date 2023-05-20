SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – On the verge of a run-rule win, Baylor watched Southern Illinois erupt for seven runs to force extra innings.

But the second-seeded Bears managed to keep their season alive as Shay Govan’s three-run triple highlighted a four-run ninth inning as they rallied for a 13-9 win over the fourth-seeded Salukis.

The No. 18 Bears (40-17) advanced to their second elimination game against third-seeded Ole Miss late Saturday night in the Salt Lake City Regional.

Ole Miss opened the tournament with a 3-0 win over Baylor but dropped a 7-1 decision to top-seeded Utah on Saturday afternoon. With their second straight win, the Utes advanced to the championship game at 1 p.m. Sunday against the Baylor-Ole Miss winner.

Tied at 9-9 with two outs in the top of the ninth, Baylor’s Ashlyn Wachtendorf and McKenzie Wilson singled before Madi Eberle (19-10) issued a walk to Presleigh Pilon to load the bases.

Govan drilled a shot in front of charging rightfielder Emma Austin, but her dive for the ball came up short and the Bears cleared the bases to take a 12-9 lead.

Sydney Collazos followed with a run-scoring single to give the Bears a 13-9 lead. Freshman RyLee Crandall (16-5), who allowed seven hits, five walks and three earned runs in 7.1 innings, finished off Southern Illinois (36-20) in the bottom of the ninth.

With Baylor leading 9-2 after a six-run fifth inning, the Salukis erupted for five sixth-inning runs as the Bears were forced to use three pitchers.

Little-used Ava Knoll escaped a bases-loaded jam in the fifth and was on the verge of getting out of the sixth unscathed after striking out Tori Schullian for the second out after Bailey Caylor walked.

But Aubree DePron, Elizabeth Warwick and Jackie Lis hit three straight singles to score a pair of runs. Kaci West relieved and gave up a two-run double by Rylie Hamilton and a run-scoring triple by Anna Carder that cut Baylor’s lead to 9-7.

Baylor starting pitcher Crandall re-entered the game and was greeted by a long drive by Addi Baker to center field. But Wilson made the catch as she banged against the wall to get out of the inning.

Southern Illinois’ Austin opened the seventh by lashing a double down the left-field line. Baylor leftfielder Wachtendorf overthrew second, allowing Austin to score.

The Salukis tied the game at 9-9 when DePron singled and scored on Warwick’s double. After intentionally walking Lis, Crandall forced Hamilton to pop up to send the game into extra innings.

Clinging to a 3-2 lead heading into the fifth, Collazos reached on an infield single against Eberle. Collazos moved to second on Ana Watson’s sacrifice bunt and scored on Amber Toven’s double to right field.

After Emily Hott fouled out, Zadie LaValley walked before Wachtendorf hit a run-scoring single.

The Bears loaded the bases after Eberle walked Wilson and then hit Pilon with a pitch to force in a run. Govan hit an infield single to shortstop Jackie Lis, who overthrew first base as three runs scored.

Before Southern Illinois’ comeback, the Bears led throughout the early innings.

The Bears scored their first run in the opening inning after Eberle hit Toven with a pitch with the bases loaded. They scored again in the second with Wilson’s run-scoring single and pushed another run across when Watson doubled and scored on Toven’s single in the third.

Trailing 3-0, Southern Illinois scored a pair of third-inning runs as Lis hit an RBI single and Hamilton delivered a sacrifice fly.