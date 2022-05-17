Baylor swats SFA in final nonconference game, 12-0

Baylor left no doubt in its final nonconference baseball game of the year.

The Bears used a nine-run third inning to blow things open and went on to a 12-0 seven-inning run-rule win over Stephen F. Austin on Tuesday at Baylor Ballpark.

Jack Pineda’s leadoff home run in the first gave the Bears (25-24 overall, 6-15 Big 12) a 1-0 lead. That’s the way the score stayed until the third, when Baylor exploded for seven hits and nine runs. In the inning, Kyle Nevin, Casen Neumann, Antonio Valdez, Jacob Schoenvogel, Esteban Cardoza-Oquendo, Tre Richardson and Jared McKenzie all drove in runs.

Ian Groves padded the lead with a solo home run in the sixth.

Cam Caley (4-0) notched the win on the mound for BU, going five innings and allowing three hits and no runs. Baylor improved to 30-0 all-time against the Lumberjacks (14-35).

Next up for Baylor is its final Big 12 series of the year, starting Thursday against No. 13 Oklahoma State.