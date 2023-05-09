Baylor’s Josie Bower and RyLee Crandall were named Big 12 player and pitcher of the week, respectively, following a three-game sweep of then-No. 5 Texas.

It marked the Bears’ first sweep of the conference weekly awards since April 10, 2018, when first baseman Shelby Friudenburg and pitcher Gia Rodoni won.

Bower collected five hits with two doubles and a team-leading five RBIs. Crandall dominated in the circle, picking up two wins and pitching in all three games against the Longhorns. The freshman threw two complete-game five-hitters and picked up her team-leading 15th win of the season on Sunday.

The No. 15 Bears will be the fourth seed in the Big 12 tournament and will face fifth-seeded Iowa State at noon Thursday in the opening round in Oklahoma City.