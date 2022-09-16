Baylor sweeps own volleyball tournament

Riley Simpson collected 13 kills and Allie Sczech added 10 kills as the No. 14 Baylor volleyball team finished off a three-match sweep in its own Baylor Classic by winning all three games against McNeese State on Friday.

Baylor (10-2) beat McNeese by scores of 25-18, 25-18 and 25-17 to win its second match of the day.

The Bears won a more tightly contested match against Sam Houston State, 25-22, 25-11 and 25-21. Kara McGhee delivered a big performance against Sam Houston with 13 kills and eight blocks while Lauren Briseno collected 11 digs.