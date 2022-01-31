Baylor sweeps past Miami, 4-0, in ITA second round

The Baylor men’s tennis team rolled over Miami, 4-0, to earn a place in the ITA National Men’s Team Indoor Championship.

With the victory, the Bears punched their 11th ticket to the indoor national tournament, to be held Feb. 18-21 in Seattle, Wash.

Baylor (5-0) earned the doubles point against the Hurricanes as the teams of Adrian Boitan/Tadeas Paroulek and Matias Soto/Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi each notched wins.

Mazzuchi kept it going on the singles court as he defeated Miami’s Juan Martin Jalif, 6-3, 6-0. Baylor’s Finn Bass followed with a 6-3, 6-1 win over the Hurricane’s Martin Katz and Bears freshman Marko Miladinovic clinched the match with a 6-1, 6-3 victory against Oren Vasser.

Before heading to the ITA Indoor Team Championship, Baylor will continue its dual match regular schedule by hosting Texas on Friday.

