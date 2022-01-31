 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Baylor sweeps past Miami, 4-0, in ITA second round
0 Comments

Baylor sweeps past Miami, 4-0, in ITA second round

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Baylor Texas (copy)
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

The Baylor men’s tennis team rolled over Miami, 4-0, to earn a place in the ITA National Men’s Team Indoor Championship.

With the victory, the Bears punched their 11th ticket to the indoor national tournament, to be held Feb. 18-21 in Seattle, Wash.

Baylor (5-0) earned the doubles point against the Hurricanes as the teams of Adrian Boitan/Tadeas Paroulek and Matias Soto/Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi each notched wins.

Mazzuchi kept it going on the singles court as he defeated Miami’s Juan Martin Jalif, 6-3, 6-0. Baylor’s Finn Bass followed with a 6-3, 6-1 win over the Hurricane’s Martin Katz and Bears freshman Marko Miladinovic clinched the match with a 6-1, 6-3 victory against Oren Vasser.

Before heading to the ITA Indoor Team Championship, Baylor will continue its dual match regular schedule by hosting Texas on Friday.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Rafael Nadal wins Australian Open for record 21st major title

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert