LAS VEGAS — Aliyah Binford and Shaylon Govan collected five hits apiece to lead the Baylor softball team to a 5-2 win over Southern Utah and a 9-1 run-rule win over UNLV on Saturday at the Rebel Kickoff.

Baylor is now 4-0 in the season-opening tournament heading into Sunday's 11 a.m. finale against No. 7 Arkansas, which is also 4-0.

In the win over Southern Utah, Govan collected three hits and three RBIs to lead Baylor's nine-hit attack. Kaci West got the win for the Bears as she allowed five hits and two runs in 3.2 innings before Ava Knoll pitched 3.1 scoreless innings to finish off he game.

In the blowout of UNLV, Binford picked up three hits while Govan and Taylor Strain each had two outs. RyLee Crandall got the win as she allowed four hits and a run in four innings before Binford pitched the final inning in the five-inning win.