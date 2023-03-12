The "Battle of the Bears" was all Mercer.

Mercer defeated Baylor, 6-3, on Sunday at Baylor Ballpark to notch the series sweep.

BU starter Cam Caley (0-3, 8.64 ERA) put up a career-high eight strikeouts but took the loss after giving up three runs, all earned, on seven hits and three walks over 4.2 innings. Out of the bullpen, Cole Stasio pitched a scoreless 1.1 innings and Hambleton Oliver closed out the final two innings, each giving up just two hits and striking out two.

Baylor (5-11) is still looking for its first series win of the season.

Baylor was held without a run for seven innings until Jack Johnson doubled down the left-field line to bring in Harrison Caley and put Baylor on the board. Will Pendergrass cut the Mercer lead in half in the bottom of the ninth, sending a two-run bomb over left field, his first homer for BU.

Pendergrass went 2-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs and Kolby Branch extended his on-base streak to 16 games with a 2-for-4 day as well.

The Mercer Bears (12-5) got on the board in the second, then added two runs in the fifth. Mercer took a 4-0 lead with a run in the sixth and posted a pair of insurance runs in the eighth. Mercer's 4-7 hitters combined to go 10 for 17 (.588).

Josh Farmer (1-1, 4.82 ERA) earned the win on the mound, giving up just four hits and a walk but shutting down Baylor over seven innings while striking out five. Holton McGaha picked up the save, his first of the season.

Baylor will host Rice for a midweek contest at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Baylor Ballpark.