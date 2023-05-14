FORT WORTH — The rain finally rolled in and with it another loss for Baylor baseball.

After a two-hour delay, the Bears were swept by TCU after a 10-4 defeat in the series finale Sunday afternoon as the series returned to Lupton Stadium. Baylor wrapped up Big 12 play with a 6-18 record and go into the final week of the season 16-35.

Cam Caley (0-6) took the loss in a one-inning start giving up six runs on six hits and a walk in the first.

At the plate the Bears were just outhit 12-14, led Cole Tremain (3-for-4, three runs), Gavin Brzozowski (3-for-5, one run, one RBI) and Daniel Altman (2-for-2, one RBI), while leaving 14 runners on base.

With two outs in the bottom of the first, the Horned Frogs began to string together hits. After a Braden Taylor single and a hit-by-pitch to Anthony Silva, Cole Fontenelle drove a single to short to score Taylor and Karson Bowen singled to score Silva.

Logan Maxwell popped a hit to left that dropped just fair for a two-RBI double to clear the bases and Austin Davis swapped places with him with a double in the same direction. Following a defensive change in left for the Bears, Kurtis Byrne drove in Davis to bring up the top of the order.

Elijah Nunez walked and Tre Richardson struck out swinging, but Baylor found itself in a 6-0 hole.

Blake Helton came out of the pen to pitch the next 3.2 innings, giving up a leadoff home run to Taylor in the second after a seven-pitch at-bat. The fifth-year managed to keep the Frogs off the board for the next two innings.

The Bears got a run across in the fourth. Tremain singled to right and advanced to second on a single by Altman then reached third on a fielder’s choice before scoring on fielding error by the first baseman.

TCU struck again in the fifth. Davis picked up a one-out double down the left field line and advanced to third on a flyball by Byrne. Gabe Craig relieved Helton and tossed a wild pitch which allowed Davis to get home. Nunez then bashed a homer to right center to make it a 9-1 ballgame.

Baylor responded with a run in the sixth. Tremain singled with one out prompting a pitching change as TCU starter Stoutenborou (W, 2-0) made way for River Ridings, who did not record an out as a wild pitch moved Tremain to second, leaving space at first for Altman after a hit-by-pitch. A Cort Castle single loaded the bases and Hunter Hodges took over for Ridings.

Tremain scored on a Brzozowski single before Hodges got the pair of flyballs to end the threat.

Baylor picked up its third run in the eighth as Chase Hoover walked Hunter Teplanszky to score Brozowski. TCU responded in the bottom of the inning with a run by Richardson on a Silva groundout.

Tremain scored on an Altman single in the ninth.

The Bears travel to Stephenville for a midweek against Tarleton at 6:30 Tuesday before wrapping up the season at home against CSU Bakersfield.